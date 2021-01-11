Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.58

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.58 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter valued at $785,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 47.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 222.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 146,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 100,992 shares during the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.