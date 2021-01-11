Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.00

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $12.16, with a volume of 1505556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCIV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at $1,956,000. Covalent Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at $1,956,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the third quarter valued at $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

