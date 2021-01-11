CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) rose 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 14,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 14,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. CIBT Education Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

