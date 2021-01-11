Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Up 9.3%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price shot up 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.78. 23,346,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 13,853,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.79.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cinedigm by 1,421.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

