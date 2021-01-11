Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Metropolis Capital Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295,893 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 512,965 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 9.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Cisco Systems worth $102,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $340,469,000 after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,806 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 62,909 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 39,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.36. 25,049,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,363,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

