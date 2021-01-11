Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.5% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 103,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 561,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

