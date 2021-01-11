Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 108.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,400 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 937,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 44,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.53. 986,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,626,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.