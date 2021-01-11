Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $250.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.46.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.29. 64,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.04. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 173.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,242,983 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,706,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 250.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,098,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,351,000 after buying an additional 785,022 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 13.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,397,596 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,062,625,000 after purchasing an additional 652,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 40.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,954,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,725,000 after purchasing an additional 565,657 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

