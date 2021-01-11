Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,628 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $36,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $65.78. 554,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,902,920. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.86.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

