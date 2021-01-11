City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of City Developments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Shares of City Developments stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

