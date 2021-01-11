Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) (LON:CSH) Shares Down 1.1%

Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) (LON:CSH) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 105.20 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105.20 ($1.37). 1,248,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,539,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.39).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.34. The stock has a market cap of £653.97 million and a P/E ratio of 24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69.

Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) Company Profile (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing Plc (CSH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.