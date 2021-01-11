Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.24

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 114762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) from C$5.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a PE ratio of 86.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.80 million. Analysts expect that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

