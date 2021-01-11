CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,483.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $13,483.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001327 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00021054 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,570,889 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

