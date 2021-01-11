Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of GLO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,454. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.87.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
