Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of GLO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,454. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

