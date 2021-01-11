Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 206,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,454. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $11.87.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile
