Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 206,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,454. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $11.87.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.