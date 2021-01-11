Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s stock price shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.62. 9,317,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 4,478,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLVS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,240,000 after purchasing an additional 407,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after buying an additional 1,787,665 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 87,185 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter valued at $6,351,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

