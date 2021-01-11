CNOOC (CEO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CNOOC (NYSE: CEO):

1/5/2021 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2021 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/25/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

12/11/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

12/1/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/30/2020 – CNOOC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

11/25/2020 – CNOOC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cnooc Limited is a company that engages primarily in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas offshore China. We are the dominant producer of crude oil and natural gas and the only company permitted to conduct exploration and production activities with international oil and gas companies offshore China. “

11/22/2020 – CNOOC is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CNOOC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,220. CNOOC Limited has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $181.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get CNOOC Limited alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CNOOC during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CNOOC by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.