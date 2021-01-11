Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.21. Code Chain New Continent shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Code Chain New Continent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.74.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 93.93%.

About Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC)

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

