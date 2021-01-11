Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.24

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 201381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.
UMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.
About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX)
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.
