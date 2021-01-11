Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.24

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 201381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

UMRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cogent Biosciences stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Cogent Biosciences worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient’s immune system to cure cancer. The firm’s technologies include Antibody-Coupled T-cell Receptor, which is a chimeric protein that binds to tumor targeting antibodies.

