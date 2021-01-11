Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 154.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 705,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 428,210 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 663,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

CHRS opened at $18.18 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $161,930.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,595 shares of company stock worth $1,637,747 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.