Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) Insider Mordechai Benedikt Buys 8,420,000 Shares

Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) (ASX:CHK) insider Mordechai Benedikt purchased 8,420,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$218,920.00 ($156,371.43).

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mordechai Benedikt acquired 2,500,000 shares of Cohiba Minerals Limited (CHK.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests a 100% interest in the Pyramid Lake project covering a total area of 11,266 hectares located to the north of the Port of Esperance in Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor Project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.

