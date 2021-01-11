Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $43.70

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 33240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 13,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $320,695.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,019.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock worth $3,414,590. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cohu by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,435,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Cohu by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu in the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

