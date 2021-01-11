CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 57% against the dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $61,904.81 and $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005725 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006160 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000170 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000913 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

