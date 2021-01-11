Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $450.00

Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.87), with a volume of 1094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 424.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 404.07. The company has a market cap of £40.51 million and a P/E ratio of 21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.11.

About Colefax Group PLC (CFX.L) (LON:CFX)

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

