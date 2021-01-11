Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0099

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $133.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 30.6% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,100.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.26 or 0.01356859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00552516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00048759 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.82 or 0.00196067 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.