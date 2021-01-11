ColossusXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.00 (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $20.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007878 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001257 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,596,017,356 coins and its circulating supply is 12,554,975,529 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.