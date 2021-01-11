ColossusXT (COLX) One Day Volume Tops $20.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $20.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007878 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001257 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,596,017,356 coins and its circulating supply is 12,554,975,529 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

