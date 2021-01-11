ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and approximately $20.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007878 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001257 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,596,017,356 coins and its circulating supply is 12,554,975,529 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

