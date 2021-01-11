Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.07

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.07 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 6182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 227,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after buying an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

