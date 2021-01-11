Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN) Stock Price Up 0%

Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN)’s stock price rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.83 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77.

Columbia India Small Cap ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SCIN)

EGShares India Small Cap exchange-traded fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of the Indxx India Small Cap Index. The index is a free-float market capitalization weighted stock market index consists of a representative sample of Indian companies that Indxx LLC determines to be the representative of small market cap companies in India.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.