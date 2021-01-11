Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,627. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

