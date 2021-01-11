Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.84

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.84 and last traded at $65.94, with a volume of 19184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.35.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMWAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

