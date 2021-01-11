Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

CODYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CODYY stock opened at $10.67 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

