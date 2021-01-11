Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €38.05 ($44.76).

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) alerts:

Shares of SGO opened at €43.47 ($51.14) on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($61.65). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.47.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.