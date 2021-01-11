Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s (CODYY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

CODYY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.43. 179,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,239. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

