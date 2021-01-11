Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Down 6.2%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)’s share price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.59 and last traded at $7.61. 1,351,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,621,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Several research firms recently commented on SBS. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $825.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

