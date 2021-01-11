Comparing RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Triangle Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 11 1 2.93 Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Petroleum has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Triangle Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $14.70 billion 1.95 $9.53 billion ($1.27) -36.68 Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Triangle Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 69.17% 0.17% 0.04% Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

RWE Aktiengesellschaft beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft produces and supplies power through renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; Innogy Â- Continuing Operations; and Operations acquired from E.ON. The company engages in the electricity generation from lignite and nuclear, gas, hard coal, and biomass sources, as well as lignite production. It is also involved in the commodity trading; and producing wind, hydro, and solar electricity, as well as operates gas storage facilities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Triangle Petroleum Company Profile

Triangle Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services. As of January 31, 2016, the company had leasehold interests in approximately 103,540 net acres in the Bakken Shale and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It also offers oilfield services, including hydraulic pressure pumping, wireline, perforating, pump rental, workover, and other complementary services, as well as midstream services. The company was formerly known as Peloton Resources Inc. and changed its name to Triangle Petroleum Corporation in May 2005. Triangle Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

