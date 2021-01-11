Comparing Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) & Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

This table compares Sigma Labs and Conversion Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $400,000.00 52.35 -$6.32 million ($5.37) -0.67 Conversion Labs $12.47 million 13.92 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sigma Labs and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Labs currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.28%. Conversion Labs has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.27%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Sigma Labs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -826.84% -296.19% -208.81% Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Sigma Labs on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Framewaves Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Labs, Inc. in September 2010. Sigma Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.