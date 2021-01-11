comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.58% from the company’s previous close.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.85. comScore has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that comScore will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of comScore by 240.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of comScore by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of comScore by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

