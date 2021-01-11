Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny Buys 10,000 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Director Richard H. Lenny bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CAG traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. 135,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,920. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,701,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 503,608 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,762,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,011,000 after purchasing an additional 53,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,895,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,839,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,393,000 after purchasing an additional 286,543 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

