Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

