Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.0516

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $483,112.17 and approximately $30,383.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,622.45 or 0.99459885 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00376448 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016250 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00488229 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00140798 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00026426 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001175 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 18,284,949 coins and its circulating supply is 9,363,663 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, TradeOgre, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.