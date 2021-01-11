Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Trading 4.2% Higher

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.50. 2,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

