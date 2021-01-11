Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 1,801,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,159,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFMS. ValuEngine lowered Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,552 shares of company stock valued at $82,949. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFMS. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conformis in the third quarter worth $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 135,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth $228,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

