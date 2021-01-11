Connect Coin Reaches Market Cap of $47,545.50 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Connect Coin has a total market cap of $47,545.50 and $184.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connect Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Connect Coin has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00023429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00113090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067110 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00264832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00062865 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,200.55 or 0.87857318 BTC.

About Connect Coin

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 tokens. Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin . Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Connect Coin Token Trading

Connect Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connect Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connect Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connect Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

