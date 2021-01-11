Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million.

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.97. 83,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

