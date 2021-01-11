Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,849 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

NYSE STZ traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $229.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,400. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $240.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.