Content Neutrality Network Price Up 21.6% This Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $122,103.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

