Content Value Network Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $5.48 million and $555,711.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00042021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.73 or 0.00326446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.94 or 0.03628535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Content Value Network Coin Profile

Content Value Network (CRYPTO:CVNT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

Content Value Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.