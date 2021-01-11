ContentBox Price Up 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008747 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00262772 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000404 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DefiBox (BOX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012369 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,212,934,465 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

